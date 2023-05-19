FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City baseball fans, mark your calendar for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, as that afternoon the TinCaps along with the City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department will unveil a new monument to honor the Fort Wayne Daisies.

The Daisies played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1945-54, with Memorial Park serving as the team’s home field beginning in 1946.

The monument will feature the names of all 144 players, managers, and personnel associated with the Daisies during their 10-year history.

Daisies alums Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Katie Horstman are slated to take part in the unveiling, with fans invited to attend the free event.

Later that night the TinCaps will play host the South Bend Cubs in downtown Fort Wayne, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The team will conduct a pregame tribute to the Daisies and will wear replica Daisies jerseys for the contest. Fans will be able to meet with Ozburn and Horstman as part of the night’s overall Celebration of Women in Sports theme.