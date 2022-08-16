FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of football at the University of Saint Francis has begun as the Cougars hit the practice field this week for the first time this fall heading into the 2022 campaign.

Kevin Donley has led the Cougars for all 25 seasons, and currently is tied for fifth in the history of college football with 338 wins over 43 seasons. Donley trails only John Gagliardi, Joe Paterno, Eddie Robinson, and Bobby Bowden.

USF went 3-6 last season, and 2-5 in conference play.

USF opens the season Saturday, September 10 on the road at St. Francis (Ill.) at 1 p.m. EDT. The Cougars home opener is Saturday, September 16 against Judson University at 6 p.m.