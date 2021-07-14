Concordia grad McCall signs to play in Spain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native D.J. McCall will be taking his talents overseas next season as the Concordia Lutheran High School graduate signed with Albacete Basket in Spain which plays in LEB Plata, the third tier of Spanish basketball.

⚫🟢 Temporada 2021-2022 🟢⚫



DJ McCall se une al primer equipo en su primera experiencia en Europa.



💪🏼🔝 Potencia, músculo, conocimiento… Son solo algunas de las cosas que proporcionará al equipo este joven jugador con pasado en la liga de desarrollo de la NBA. Bienvenido! pic.twitter.com/uqlah18oXZ — Albacete Basket (@AlbaceteBasket) July 14, 2021

McCall most recently played in the EuroProBasket Summer League. He suited up for his hometown Mad Ants in the NBA G League for the 2019-20 season where he averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games.

A six-foot-six small forward, McCall played college ball at IUPUI and was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the for the 2018-19 season.