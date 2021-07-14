Concordia grad McCall signs to play in Spain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native D.J. McCall will be taking his talents overseas next season as the Concordia Lutheran High School graduate signed with Albacete Basket in Spain which plays in LEB Plata, the third tier of Spanish basketball.
McCall most recently played in the EuroProBasket Summer League. He suited up for his hometown Mad Ants in the NBA G League for the 2019-20 season where he averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games.
A six-foot-six small forward, McCall played college ball at IUPUI and was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the for the 2018-19 season.