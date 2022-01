FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Bishop Dwenger captured a piece of the Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) title during the annual swimming and diving meet on Saturday.

Bishop Dwenger took home the girls’ team title with 448 total points, just 26 more than Snider. Concordia won the boys’ title with 484 points.

The all-SAC girls and boys athletes were also named following Saturday’s meet. Click below to see the complete team and individual results.