Chivas edges Fort Wayne FC in Summit City’s international match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The most popular soccer team in Mexico made its way to the Summit City on Friday night as the Fort Wayne FC hosted the Chivas U20 reserve squad at Shields Field with Chivas coming away with a 2-1 victory.

Chivas took a 1-0 lead by converting a penalty kick in the 23rd minute, but Fort Wayne FC answered with a goal from Max Amoako in the 34th minute to make it a 1-1 game at half.

In the 55th minute Chivas would tally its second goal of the night to take a 2-1 advantage that they would hold on to for the victory.

Fort Wayne FC returns to USL League 2 play this Sunday when they host the Dayton Dutch Lions at 6 p.m.