TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Sebastian Chalbaud drove in two goals in the first half to help Fort Wayne FC bring home a 2-1 road win over Toledo Villa FC.

Chalbaud struck in the 27th and 43rd minute to help Fort Wayne FC take a lead into halftime. Toledo Villa answered with a goal in the 65th minute, but Fort Wayne held the host scoreless the rest of the way.

Fort Wayne remains undefeated in regular season play with a 3-0-1 record. The USL League 2 squad returns to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium for a friendly against Liquid Football on Saturday, June 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.