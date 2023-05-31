FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off his first season of college basketball, Central Noble grad and former Highlight Zone star Connor Essegian returned to northeast Indiana to pay it forward.

Essegian was a guest speaker on day two of Walter Jordan’s “Hoops and Standards” camp at Northrop High School. The Wisconsin basketball standout shared his journey to reach one of college basketball’s premier conferences.

In his first season with the Badgers, Essegian is already starting to re-write the record books. Essegian averaged 11.7 points per game and hit 69 3-pointers, the most by a freshman in program history. The Central Noble grad was also named to the Big Ten all-Freshman team.

Essegian looks to take a step up in his sophomore season as the Badgers look to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2024.