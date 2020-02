FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Maine Red Claws defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 123-119, in overtime at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Maine (24-9) outscored Fort Wayne 7-3 in the extra period to conclude its three-game central-division road trip. Jaysean Paige led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting off the bench.