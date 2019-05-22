Former Purdue star Edwards works out for Pacers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - Former Purdue sharpshooter Carsen Edwards was among the many players the Pacers worked out on Tuesday leading up to the NBA Draft.

The draft is set for June 20. The Pacers have the 18th and 50th overall picks.

Edwards helped Purdue to the Elite Eight this past season. He averaged 24.3 points a game as a junior and left Purdue a season early to enter the draft.