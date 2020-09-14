Carroll grad Tranquill has broken fibula, will miss significant time

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Drue Tranquill’s second season in the NFL hit a huge speed bump less than five minutes into the opening game as the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker suffered a broken fibula in his left leg Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed on Monday.

The play happened in the first quarter of the Chargers opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with 11:04 left on the clock.

Tranquill, a fourth round draft pick out of Notre Dame, played well last year as a rookie for the Chargers and had earned a starting role for the team at linebacker. He was second on the team in tackles last year and blocked two punts on special teams.

Major injuries, unfortunately, aren’t anything new for Tranquill. While at Notre Dame he tore the ACL in both of his knees. He also played his final season with a wrist injury that required him to wear a cast.