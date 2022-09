LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Carroll High School grad Drue Tranquill caught a major milestone to kick off his fourth NFL season.

Towards the end of the first half, the Chargers linebacker snatched his first interception in his pro career against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with his interception, Tranquill piled up six tackles and a pass deflection, helping the Chargers to a 24-19 win over the Raiders.