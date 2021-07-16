Carroll grad Mallers signs with Acunsa Gipuzko Basket in Spain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School and Ball State graduate Kyle Mallers has signed to play the upcoming season for Acunsa Gipuzko Basket of the Liga ACB in Spain. The team is located in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain and plays at Donostia Arena.
It will be Mallers’ second season overseas. Last summer the former Charger signed a contract S.C. Lusitania in the Portuguese Basketball League. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last season.
As a senior at Ball State for the 2019-20 season the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for the Cardinals.