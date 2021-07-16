Carroll grad Mallers signs with Acunsa Gipuzko Basket in Spain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School and Ball State graduate Kyle Mallers has signed to play the upcoming season for Acunsa Gipuzko Basket of the Liga ACB in Spain. The team is located in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain and plays at Donostia Arena.

🤝 𝐊𝐘𝐋𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐍𝐔𝐄𝐕𝐎 𝐉𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐀𝐂𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐀 𝐆𝐈𝐏𝐔𝐙𝐊𝐎𝐀@kmallers14 ʀᴇꜰᴜᴇʀᴢᴏ ᴘᴀʀᴀ ʟᴀ ᴘᴏꜱɪᴄɪóɴ ᴅᴇ ᴀʟᴇʀᴏ



📝https://t.co/UVLoUTH9RZ



👋 Welcome Kyle!#AcunsaGipuzkoaBasket pic.twitter.com/yq1OBVGjwi — Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket (@gipuzkoabasket) July 16, 2021

It will be Mallers’ second season overseas. Last summer the former Charger signed a contract S.C. Lusitania in the Portuguese Basketball League. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last season.

As a senior at Ball State for the 2019-20 season the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for the Cardinals.