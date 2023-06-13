FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hayden Jones may be on the visiting team this week, but he’ll feel right at home in the Summit City as the Carroll High School graduate is back in Fort Wayne leading the Dayton Dragons against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field in a six-game series that kicks off on Tuesday night.

Jones is hitting .300 while playing sporadically for the Cincinnati Reds’ High-A affiliate this season. A catcher, the Dragons have carried three catchers on their roster up until recently, meaning playing time was limited. His best came actually game back here in the Hoosier state last month when he hit three doubles in a Dragons victory at South Bend.

Jones, who signed with the Reds organization as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2021, is in his second full season of professional baseball. He spent the bulk of last summer playing for the Reds’ Low-A affiliate in Daytona Beach.

First pitch for Tuesday night’s game at Parkview Field is set for 7:05 p.m., weather permitting.