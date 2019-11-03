Carroll girls cross country wins back-to-back state titles, Concordia boys win first

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School girls were looking for back-to-back Cross Country state titles and they pulled it off Saturday in Terre Haute.

Also at the meet, Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Stryzelecki won the girls individual title.

Congratulations are also due to the Concordia Lutheran High School Cadets boys cross country team which won a state championship for the first time.

