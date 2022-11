The Carroll High School cheerleading team is shown after winning a 2022 state championship.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — There’s a lot to cheer about at Carroll and Bishop Dwenger.

Both schools won state cheerleading championships at the IASP State Finals on Saturday. Carroll won the Varsity Coed Division and Bishop Dwenger won the Varsity B Division.

This is the second straight state title for both teams.

The event was held at New Castle High School.