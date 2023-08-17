FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of northeast Indiana’s girls volleyball powerhouses continued their strong starts to the season, with Carroll and Bellmont earning a win on Thursday.

At Carroll High School, the Chargers cruised to a 3-set win over DeKalb (25-11, 25-1, 25-10). Bailey Sinish and Addi Shippy tied for a team high 10 kills in Thursday’s win, with Olivia Gisslen notching 31 assists. Defensively, West Virginia commit Brenna Ginder led the way with seven digs and six aces.

Meanwhile, Class 3A No. 2 Bellmont blazed past Bishop Luers in a 3-set win (25-13, 25-1, 25-8). Utah State commit Delaney Lawson surpassed 1,000 career kills during Thursday’s win. The Braves improve to 2-0 on the season after earning a top 10 win over Bishop Dwenger earlier this week.