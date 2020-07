FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate Kyle Mallers is taking his talents overseas as the recent Ball State grad will begin his professional basketball career with SC Lusitania in Portugal.

News via @NicolaLupo99: Rookie forward Kyle Mallers to sign with SC Lusitaniahttps://t.co/pGMrwqfAuP — Sportando (@Sportando) June 30, 2020

A six-foot-seven forward, Mallers averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a senior this past season for the Cardinals. He shot 38.1% on threes and 86.4% from the free throw line.

Ball State went 18-13 last season.