FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With baseball season still months away, Carroll High School grad Hayden Jones returned to the Summit City to coach up the next wave of talent on Sunday. Jones visited the Gates Center for Sunday’s Purdue Fort Wayne baseball’s winter prospect camp.

The catcher wrapped up his first season as part of the Reds organization, playing most of the season with Low-A affiliate Daytona. Last summer, Jones batted 0.243 with 31 RBI and nine home runs with the Tortugas. He was promoted to the Reds’ High-A affiliate Dayton by the end of the season.

As spring training approaches, Jones hopes to continue climbing the minor league ranks with Dayton. He also looks forward to a possible reunion in the Summit City as the Dragons are scheduled to play the TinCaps at Parkview Field in mid-June and mid-August.