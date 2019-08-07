Canterbury grad Maggard to start pro career in Ireland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Canterbury sharp-shooter and Belmont University graduate Darby Maggard will begin her professional basketball career overseas as the one-time Highlight Zone regular announced on Twitter she has signed with the Liffey Celtics in Ireland.

So excited to announce that I’ll be playing professional basketball this year in Ireland with the Liffey Celtics 💚 I am so excited for the opportunity! It’s truly a dream come true ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oFb4UXLWaz — Darby Maggard (@darby_3) August 5, 2019

This spring Maggard finished her college career as one of the best players in Belmont University history. The Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year” as a senior, Maggard graduates as the only player in D1 women’s basketball history with 650 assists and 400 threes made in a career. She’s also fourth all-time in threes made with 430.

Maggard returned to Canterbury in May as a guest speaker at the annual Cav-E Awards.