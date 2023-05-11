FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During his high school soccer career, Saed Anabtawi almost denied every shot as a keeper for Canterbury. Now the 2-time high school all-American is getting a chance to represent his home town this summer with Fort Wayne FC.

This isn’t Anabtawi’s first stint with the USL League 2 program. The past two seasons, Anabtawi served mainly as a practice player for Fort Wayne FC. Now that the Canterbury grad is older and starting to settle in with his college team at Indiana University, Anabtawi hopes to crack the goalkeeper rotation.

Fort Wayne FC opens their season on Saturday against Kings Hammer FC. That match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Fort Wayne FC’s new home at Saint Francis’s Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.