FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The glow of a setting sun beams down on Bishop D’Arcy Stadium during the home opener for Saint Francis football. Sitting in the press box high about the stands is Joe Parson, who’s had a front row seat to the program over the last quarter century.

“Home opener tonight for the Cougars here at D’Arcy Stadium,” Parson speaks into his headset. “Thank you for joining us, I’m Joe Parson.”

Long time fans of Saint Francis football know the team’s history is synonymous with legendary head coach Kevin Donley. With Donley in charge, the Cougars have celebrated hundreds of wins, including conference and national championships, throughout the program’s 25-year history.

Behind every signature play is the voice that has captioned those moments. For the last 25 years, Joe Parson hasn’t missed a moment as the radio “Voice of the Cougars.”

Having previous experience as a play-by-play broadcaster in the past, Parson was offered the job to call college football games for Saint Francis in the team’s inaugural season in 1998. Parson still remembers his first meeting with Donley during the team’s first practices.

“What am I getting into?” Parson recalled.

It turns out the broadcaster hopped aboard quite the roller coaster ride. Just like players and assistant coaches have understood Donley’s expectations, so too has Parson.

“It’s like a marriage. You stick together through thick and thin, and there’s been some thin times,” Parson said.

Over the years, Parson and Donley have come to appreciate each other’s work. Donley has high praise for Parson, especially with his willingness to travel on the road with the team.

“He’s a great man and he does a great job on the radio,” Donley said. “Cougar football would not be what it is today without Joe Parson.”

From the program’s inaugural 2-8 season, to becoming a perennial NAIA power and winning back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017, Parson has been with the Cougars to call the action. One of the broadcaster’s favorite moments came back in 2003, when Saint Francis won on a last-minute touchdown in unscripted fashion. Trailing St. Ambrose in the final seconds, Saint Francis’s potential game-winning field goal was blocked.

“They’re jumping up and down, thinking they’ve one the game,” Parson recalls. “I look across the field briefly. The Saint Ambrose players are jumping up and down thinking they’ve won the game.”

In the ensuing moments, Andy Papagiannis scooped the loose ball and raced into the endzone for the game-winning score for the Cougars.

“That pretty much sticks out in my mind,” Parson said.

Parson is a pro when it comes to play-by-play broadcasting, but the longtime radio voice of the Cougars is always searching for ways to improve his craft.

“I’ve been here 25 years, but I’ve never felt I’ve ever done a great, perfect play-by-play broadcast,” Parson said. “There’s always something a little different I could’ve done, should’ve done.”

After 25 years, Parson understands his time as the team’s broadcaster will come to an end, perhaps sooner than later. He hasn’t put a timetable on when he’ll hang up the headset for good. Instead, he’s taking things one year at a time.

“I think the good Lord will tell me when it’s time to quit, or the athletic director, or the football coach, and that’s always a possibility,” Parson said.

In the meantime, Parson will continue to sit in the same press box at D’Arcy Stadium or wherever the team travels, being the eyes and ears for fans who dial in for their beloved Cougars.