SAN FRANCISCO (WANE) – Bryan native and former TinCaps pitcher Matt Wisler is taking his talents to the west coast as the righty signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Wisler was recently non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins in what some considered a surprise move by the ballclub.

Last year Wisler was a revelation out of the bullpen for Minnesota. The 28-year old posted a 1.07 ERA and struck out 35 in just 25.1 innings of work.