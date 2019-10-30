Bryan native Wisler claimed by Twins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For most basketball fans the most recognizable name on the Mad Ants roster this season is 7-foot-3 center Hasheem Thabeet, a player you can't miss - both figuratively and literally - on the court.

Thabeet was an All-American in college at UConn, then went to the Memphis Grizzlies with the no. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.