Bryan native, former TinCap Matt Wisler traded to Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WANE) – Bryan, Ohio native and former Fort Wayne TinCaps pitcher Matt Wisler is on the move as he’s been traded by the San Francisco Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Earlier this week the Giants designated Wisler for assignment, as the righty has struggled this year in San Francisco. Wisler, who signed with the Giants this past off-season, has a 1-2 record with a 6.05 ERA in 19.1 innings so far this season.

That’s in sharp contrast to his 2020 campaign where he was one of the top middle relievers in the American League with the Minnesota Twins. Last summer he pitched to a 1.07 ERA with a 32.7 percent strikeout rate in 25 1/3 innings.

The Rays are hoping he regains last year’s form, especially with the Rays having the best record in baseball and the experience of last year’s run to the World Series.

In exchange for Wisler, the Giants get minor league pitcher Michael Plassmeyer.