Brummett refocusing after Covid-19 forces a break from bowling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad and Wichita State University stand-out bowler, Sydney Brummett has used her time away from the sport to unwind and refocus.

Before last weekend, it had been five months since the right-hander had competed in a professional tournament. The time off has gave her a new-found appreciation for bowling at the highest-level.

“it used to be, like I would walk into practice and I’m just a hard worker. I’m very dedicated, very disciplined, and I would walk in and have my practice book with me and I would say, “I’m going to work on this, this, and this. it’s going to be three hours and whatever it’s suppose to look like, right?” Well now I walk in and I bowl for an hour just to enjoy it and i’m just happy to be in the center and enjoy it. To hear the pins being knocked down, it’s just another level of happiness,” Brummett said.

Brummett not only missed the opportunity to bowl for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour this year due to Covid-19 but also the chance at representing team USA in national tournaments. The honor to play for her country is something Brummett has never taken for granted.

“It’s literally everything. As I mentioned, growing up the women’s tour didn’t exist, so for me, the women I looked up to were on team USA. The feeling is incredible I get goose bumps just talking about it,” Brummett said.

Brummett’s already looking ahead to next year. She has January 2021 circled on her calendar as she strives to accomplish her next goal. Team USA will put on it’s trials and the winner of that will have the opportunity to bowl for a World Cup, something Brummett’s dreamed about doing for a while.