LEXINGTON, Kent. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, leaving the door open for a possible return to the University of Kentucky.

Blessed and ready for the next step 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y5AOBOJ28N — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) April 4, 2022

Brooks, a six-foot-seven forward, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor this past season for Kentucky.

Brooks, who has played three seasons at UK, is currently projected as a late second round pick or to go undrafted. The deadline to return to school is June 1.