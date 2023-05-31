FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most recognizable and lauded names in college basketball history spent his evening in the Summit City as broadcasting legend Dick Vitale headlined the 50th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner at the Grand Wayne Center on Wednesday night.

Following his coaching career, Vitale started broadcasting basketball in 1979 and never looked back.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Vitale battled both melanoma and lymphoma in recent years, but was pronounced cancer free last August. He underwent two vocal surgeries, but the 83-year old returned to the broadcast booth this past November.