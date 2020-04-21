Bob Knight: “The best guy that ever played the game is Michael Jordan”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the documentary series “The Last Dance” that debuted on ESPN this past Sunday, Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls are the talk of the sporting universe right now.

Back in 2017, WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini sat down with legendary coach Bob Knight, who coached Jordan in the 1984 Olympics. Knight says he believes Jordan is the greatest player of all time, though adds that Celtics legend Bill Russell is the most valuable player in basketball history while Boston basketball pioneer Red Auerbach is the smartest man in the history of the game.