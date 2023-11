FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Knight was notoriously surly when it came to dealing with the media – but that agitation certainly didn’t apply when it came to Huntington native Bob Hammel.

One of Knight’s closest friends, Hammel covered the I.U. basketball beat for the Herald-Times of Bloomington during the bulk of Knight’s tenure leading the Hoosiers.

In 2019 WANE-TV spoke with Hammel about his decorated career in journalism and his relationship with the Hall of Fame coach.