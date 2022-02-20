FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Bob Chase Sled Hockey Classic is back in Fort Wayne for its 14th year.

Turnstone Center is hosting the annual Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Classic at Parkview SportOne Icehouse. Turnstone currently ranks third in the 12-team Heartland League with a 7-6 season record.

Nine sled hockey teams from five different states come together to compete.

They played on Saturday and games continue Sunday. The last game played is at 9:40 p.m. The Turnstone Flyers play their last game at 1:20 p.m. against Bloomington’s Thunder team from Illinois.