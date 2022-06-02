BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Before Lou Gehrig became “The Iron Horse” for playing in a then-record 2,130 games, Bluffton’s own Everett Scott was baseball’s reigning iron man.

Scott, a slick-fielding shortstop, played in 1,307 consecutive games from June 20, 1916 through May 5, 1925, suiting up for both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during that span. The Bluffton native’s tally far exceeded the previous MLB record of 577 games held by Dodgers third baseman George Pinkney, as Scott became the first player to suit up for over 1,000 games in a row.

Gehrig’s total was eventually eclipsed by Cal Ripken Jr.’s total of 2,632, but Scott still stands no. 3 all-time in consecutive games played.

This June 2 marked the second annual “Lou Gehrig Day” across Major League Baseball. The date holds significance, as Gehrig became the Yankees’ starting first baseman on June 2, 1925 and also passed away on June 2, 1941 at the age of 37 due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), now commonly known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”

As for Scott, he won three World Series titles with the Red Sox (1915, ’16, ’18) and another with the Yankees (1923). A captain of the Yankees from 1922-25, Scott was roommates and good friends with Babe Ruth. Nicknamed “Deacon,” many believed the Yankees had Scott room with Ruth in an attempt to cull the Great Bambino’s well-documented wild behavior.

While he hit only .249 with 20 home runs and 551 RBI over his 13-year MLB career, Scott’s defense was his calling card. The shortstop led the American League in fielding percentage seven seasons in a row (1916-1922).

While not currently enshrined in Cooperstown, Scott has been inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame and the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.

After retiring from baseball, Scott became more involved with the sport of bowling, and owned bowling alleys in the Fort Wayne area. He also wrote a children’s book entitled “Third Base Thatcher” that was published in 1923.