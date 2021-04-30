Bluffton’s Eskridge drafted in second round by Seattle Seahawks

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to the highest level of football, Bluffton’s D’Wayne Eskridge is officially and NFL player as the speedy receiver from Western Michigan University was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 58th overall pick in the second round on Friday night.

Eskridge, who WANE-TV profiled before the draft, was an All-MAC First Team selection at receiver and the conference’s special teams Player of the Year this past fall.

In 43 career games at Western Michigan he tallied 121 catches for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a senior he added 27.5 yards per kick off return and one return for a TD.