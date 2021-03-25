Bluffton grad Eskridge used to being underdog, runs well at WMU pro day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Coming from Bluffton High School, D’Wayne Eskridge says he’s used to being the underdog as the former Tigers standout was one of two Western Michigan players looking to impress NFL scouts at WMU’s pro day on Thursday.

Eskridge, a receiver and return man, ran an unofficial 40-yard time of 4.38 while measuring at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds.

Due to his explosiveness, Eskridge is projected by many mock drafts to land in the second or third round.

Eskridge tallid 34 receptions for 784 yards and 8 touchdowns in six games during the 2020 season. He also had one kickoff return for a touchdown and was named the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29.