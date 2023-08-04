SEATTLE (WANE) – Bluffton High School grad D’Wayne Eskridge will miss the first six games after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday.

The NFL announced the 6-game suspension for the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver on Friday. Exact details of the personal conduct policy violation were not released.

Eskridge is preparing for his third NFL season after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, Eskridge caught seven passes for 58 yards, while also rushing for 10 yards in 10 appearances.