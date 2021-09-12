Bluffton grad Eskridge suffers concussion in NFL debut with Seattle

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Bluffton High School graduate D’Wayne Eskridge left his NFL debut in the fourth quarter and would not return as the Seattle Seahawks rookie suffered a concussion at Lucas Oil Stadium while playing against his home-state Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll briefly addressed the situation in his press conference following the game:

“Penny Hart had a concussion of concern, so we had to keep him out,” Carroll said. “(Eskridge) also had a concussion. We don’t know how serious those are until we really get some time on it, but enough that we need to keep them out.””

Eskridge was tackled out of bounds on a carry mid-way through the fourth quarter and appeared to hit the back of his head hard on the turf. He was immediately removed from the game and did not return.

A second-round pick out of Western Michigan University in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eskridge was used in multiple ways by the Seahawks on Sunday. A receiver, he caught one pass for six yards while also adding two carries for 22 yards before the injury.

