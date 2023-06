BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Seattle Seahawks receiver D’Wayne Eskridge is coming back to Bluffton, as the former Tigers star is hosting his first-ever football skills camp at his alma mater on Saturday, June 24.

The camp is free and open to incoming 5th through 8th grade Bluffton football players.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon – for registration information click on this link.