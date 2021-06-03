Blackhawk’s Furst invited to USA U19 World Cup training camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recent Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst is getting his chance to wear the red, white, and blue as Furst is one of 27 players invite to the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.

The athletes, age 19 years or younger, will compete June 20-22, in Fort Worth, Texas, in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.

This year’s U19 World Cup will be played in Latvia from July 3 to 11.

Furst was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball following his senior season, scoring 2,087 career points while becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots as a senior.

Furst is one of three Purdue players invited to training camp, joining Jaden Ivey and Trey Kaufman-Renn.