FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over 60 years, the City Dive meet has been a staple for Fort Wayne while signaling the end of the summer.

On Saturday, young divers competed at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium for the annual dive meet.

For the fifth straight year, Blackhawk took home the team championship with a score of 176, edging past second place Pocahontas by four points. Glenaqua finished in third with 115.

Blackhawk also had the top team score among boys divers with 89, with Pocahontas coming in second with 84 points. However, Pocahontas took home the top girls team score at 88, with Blackhawk finishing at 87.

The annual City Swimming meet will be held from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.