FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a power outage shifted the first day of the City Dive meet, Helen P. Brown natatorium hosted the final day of the summer staple on Saturday afternoon.

Blackhawk clinched the club’s sixth straight City title, beating second place Pocahontas by seven points. Pocahontas took home the boys title with 112 points, while Blackhawk edged out the girls title with 119 points.

Up next is the City Swim meet, which is scheduled from July 28-30 at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.