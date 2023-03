FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Maalik Moore scored a game-high 18 points as the Blackhawk Eagles topped the Miami Indians 54-44 in the March Middle School Madness championship game hosted by MVP Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club on Monday night.

Braylin Fertil added 17 points for Blackhawk while Tyree Eldridge led Miami with 14 points.