FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Middle School’s Braylin Fertil hit a put-back to beat the buzzer – and beat New Haven – on Wednesday night at the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne to help the Eagles win the area’s middle school championship by a score of 35-34.

Both Blackhawk and New Haven came into the game undefeated. New Haven took a 34-22 lead with less than 20 seconds to go on a lay-up from Lavell Ledbetter.