Blackhawk Christian’s Furst commits to Purdue

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian junior Caleb Furst made his college choice on Monday night, as the highly-sought after big man verbally committed to play basketball at Purdue University.

Furst cannot sign a letter of intent until November of his senior year at BCHS, but announced his choice on social media Monday.

At 6-foot-9, Furst is a consensus top 50 recruit in the country for the class of 2021. He will be one of the front-runners for Indiana Mr. Basketball this season – but hopes he still has a lot of games left as a junior. Blackhawk opens sectional play on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Manchester High School against Whitko. Blackhawk moved up to 2A this season after winning the 1A state title last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss