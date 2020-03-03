Blackhawk Christian’s Furst commits to Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian junior Caleb Furst made his college choice on Monday night, as the highly-sought after big man verbally committed to play basketball at Purdue University.

Furst cannot sign a letter of intent until November of his senior year at BCHS, but announced his choice on social media Monday.

Proud to be Boilermaker pic.twitter.com/JqyungkWEW — Caleb Furst (@calebfurst) March 3, 2020

At 6-foot-9, Furst is a consensus top 50 recruit in the country for the class of 2021. He will be one of the front-runners for Indiana Mr. Basketball this season – but hopes he still has a lot of games left as a junior. Blackhawk opens sectional play on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Manchester High School against Whitko. Blackhawk moved up to 2A this season after winning the 1A state title last year.