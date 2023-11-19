HAMILTON, Ontario (WANE) – Bishop Luers grad and former Highlight Zone star Austin Mack has enjoyed a big bounce-back year north of the border in the Canadian Football League. On Sunday, the Fort Wayne native helped the Montreal Alouettes take home the CFL’s Grey Cup in a 28-24 win.

Mack hauled in six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in Montreal’s win on Sunday. During the regular season, the Bishop Luers grad snatched 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns.

After wrapping up his collegiate career at Ohio State, Mack began his pro career with the New York Giants in 2020. Mack also had short stints with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers before heading north of the border.