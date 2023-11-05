TORONTO (WANE) – For the fourth time in his career, Bishop Luers High School grad Kevin Kiermaier is taking home one of baseball’s best honors.

The Fort Wayne native was named the Gold Glove winner for the American League Center Fielder position on Sunday. Kiermaier was selected over finalists Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) and Julio Rodriguez (Mariners).

This is Kiermaier’s fourth Gold Glove in his Major League career, with the Fort Wayne native also earning honors in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Kiermaier also earned Platinum Glove honors for best defensive player in the American League in 2015.

Kiermaier made the most of his first year with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Bishop Luers grad snatched several scoring opportunities away at the center fielder position. Kiermaier also had a strong season at the plate, batting .265 with 36 RBI, eight home runs and 14 stolen bases. The 10-year veteran also helped Toronto earn an American League Wild Card berth this season.

Meanwhile, another Fort Wayne native Zach McKinstry missed out on his first Gold Glove Award. The North Side High School grad was a finalist as a utility player for the American League, but Houston’s Mauricio Dubón was selected instead.