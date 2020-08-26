Bishop Luers grad Jaylon Smith embracing new role for Cowboys

DALLAS (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to the highest level of football, Jaylon Smith is taking on a new role with a new head coach as he enters his fifth year with the Dallas Cowboys.

With Mike McCarthy taking over as the Cowboys head coach the defensive philosophy has shifted – and Smith is shifting to weakside linebacker after playing middle linebacker in seasons past.

Smith’s role this year will be closer to the role he played at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American and won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football.

Smith’s goal this season? Return the Cowboys to their winning ways. Smith saw individual success last year – making the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career – but the Cowboys missed the playoffs, finishing with a record of 8-8.