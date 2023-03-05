INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After wrapping up a solid college football career at Wisconsin, Bishop Dwenger grad Joe Tippmann hopes to be the next northeast Indiana native to make it to the NFL.

The offensive lineman is back in his home state this weekend for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Prior to his on-field workouts on Sunday, Tippmann has spent the week undergoing medical tests and interviewing with NFL scouts.

Tippmann is coming off a 4-year college career, earning all-Big Ten honorable mention in his final season at Wisconsin. The Dwenger grad started every game in his senior season with the Badgers at center, allowing one sack and five pressures on 338 pass blocking snaps.

Many NFL Draft analysts project Tippmann as an early- to mid-round draft pick. The NFL Draft begins Thursday, Apr. 27 with the first round, with the 3-day event wrapping up on Saturday, Apr. 29.