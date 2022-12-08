MADISON, Wisc. (WANE) – Could Joe Tippmann be next in line to represent northeast Indiana in the National Football League? The former Bishop Dwenger standout is one step closer to playing at the game’s highest level.

On Thursday, Tippmann announced on social media that he is declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft.

After redshirting his freshman year, Tippmann played on the offensive line the last three years at the University of Wisconsin. The Bishop Dwenger grad has played in 23 games the last two seasons.