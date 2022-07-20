FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiser takes place at the Fort Wayne Country Club on August 3rd another familiar face to Boilermaker basketball fans will be there – Summit City native and current Purdue player Caleb Furst.

Furst has been added to a line-up of guests that includes former Purdue stars Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer. Purdue coach Matt Painter headlined the inaugural event last summer.

The event was started by Crew Life Basketball Foundation creator Raphael Davis, a former standout at South Side High School and Purdue.

According to a press release, the first Bigger Than Basketball Camp was held in Fort Wayne in 2020, and the Crew Life Basketball Foundation raised enough money to send 25 kids to the camp for free. In 2021, the Foundation was able to send more than 300 kids to basketball camps and leagues.

Furst was named Indiana Mr. Basketball during his senior year at Blackhawk Christian in 2021, after leading the Braves to their second state title in a span of three seasons. He is Blackhawk’s all-time leader in career points and rebounds.

Furst played in 34 games (12 starts) as a true freshman for Purdue during the 2021-22 season. The six-foot-ten forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds a night. He had foot surgery following the season in April but should be full-go by the beginning of the fall semester.

The Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiseris scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tickets are $125 per seat and can be purchased here.