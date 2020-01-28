Big Ten Coach of the Year Fleck to visit Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Ten Coach of the Year P.J. Fleck will be in the Summit City later this week as the head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers will headline the sixth annual “Jazzin’ Up January” event Thurday night at the Grand Wayne Center to benefit Crosswinds.

Crosswinds is an organization that provides comprehensive services to troubled teens in the area.

WANE-TV will be at the event, with coach Fleck joining Glenn Marini for an interview that will run in the 6 p.m. newscast. Marini will also help introduced the coach during the evening’s program.

