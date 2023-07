SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School graduate held of Evansville’s Ben Hoagland by one stroke to win the 2023 PGA Indiana Open Championship on Wednesday at the Warren Course in South Bend.

Over the three-round event Bienz shot a 9-under par. He carded rounds of 66, 68, and 70 to win the event.

A former collegiate golfer at IUPUI, Bienz won the Fort Wayne City Championship in 2017 & 2018.